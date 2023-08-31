Rockies Reacts Survey Results: Ezequiel Tovar is overwhelming favorite for Rockies Rookie of the Year

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Colorado Rockies fans and fans across the country.

After a quick fan survey and rousing community discussion, Rockies fans overwhelmingly voted for Ezequiel Tovar as Rockies Rookie of the Year (if the season ended today).

After being the youngest Rockie in history to start on Opening Day (21 years, 240 days), Tovar has been on a tear. He hit his 15th home run of the season last Friday in Baltimore, making him the fifth rookie in franchise history to achieve the feat. He joins the ranks of Wilin Rosario (28 in 2012), Trevor Story (27 in 2016), Todd Helton (25 in 1998) and Troy Tulowitzki (24 in 2007). His 120 hits are seventh-most in franchise history, and the most since Nolan Arenado’s 130 in 2013. His 62 RBI rank sixth by a rookie — the most since Story’s 72 in 2016.

Defensively, Tovar’s 8 DRS are tied for the sixth-most among all shortstops, and tied for fourth-most in the NL. Not only that, but he has a .986 fielding percentage, the second-highest by a rookie shortstop (min. 400 total chances) in AL/NL history. Tulowitzki still holds the Rockies rookie record, though, with a .987 fielding percentage in 2007. Could Tovar overtake Tulo?

Currently, Tovar ranks among qualified NL rookie leaders in:

Doubles (28, 2nd)

Hits (120, 3rd)

RBI (62, 3rd)

Games played (125, 3rd)

Triples (3, T-4th)

Homers (15, 6th).

He has started all 133 games of his career, the longest stretch of consecutive starts without a bench appearance to begin a Rockies’ career (per Elias). For comparison, the previous streak was 69 by Story in 2016.

Helton? Story? Arenado? Tulowitzki? Not bad company! Will Tovar make waves in the national MLB Rookie of the Year voting?

