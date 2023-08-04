Colorado Rockies Reacts Survey: Grading the Rockies’ trade deadline

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Colorado Rockies fans and fans across the country.

It’s been three days since the MLB trade deadline, and the Rockies were much more active than they have been in recent years. They made five total moves, dating back to June 24, and brought in seven new pitching prospects to hopefully help their ailing rotation and organizational depth:

1B/DH Mike Moustakas to LAA for RHP Connor Van Scoyoc

RHP Pierce Johnson to ATL for RHP Victor Vodnik and RHP Tanner Gordon

1B CJ Cron and OF Randal Grichuk to LAA for RHP Jake Madden and LHP Mason Albright

LHP Brad Hand to ATL for RHP Alec Barger

Cash considerations to LAD for LHP Justin Bruihl

With all that in mind, how would you grade the Rockies’ deadline moves? Vote below and stay tuned for results!