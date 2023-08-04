Colorado Rockies game no. 109 thread: Chris Flexen vs Adam Wainwright

Last place Rockies? Meet the last place Cardinals. The current situation standings-wise for the Colorado Rockies may have been expected, but the same can not be said for their opponents, the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rockies are in the Gateway City to kick off a three game set against the Redbirds to start a ten-game roadtrip.

On the mound for the Rockies is the right-handed Chris Flexen, who is looking to rebound from a rough first appearance with his new team. Flexen lasted just 3 2⁄ 3 innings against the bottom-dwelling Oakland Athletics, giving up six runs (five earned) on four hits—two of which were home runs—and a whopping six walks. Flexen will need to command his pitches better against what is a much stronger lineup on paper.

On the bump for the Cardinals is one of the elder statesmen of the MLB, right-handed 41-year old Adam Wainwright. Wainwright has been struggling in what could be his final season with a 7.18 ERA and is worth -1.3 rWAR in 13 starts and 62 2⁄ 3 innings of work. His last time out against the Chicago Cubs he allowed 4 earned runs on seven hits, two of which were home runs. Historically Wainwright has dominated the Rockies to the tune of 1.38 ERA in 18 appearances throughout his career.

First Pitch: 6:15 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: