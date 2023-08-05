This Week in Purple: In Our Post-Trade Deadline Era

The weekend is a great time to kick back and reflect. This Week in Purple is the place to catch up on the news from our team at Purple Row. You’ll find links to Rockpiles and other content below as well as a platform for community discussion in the comments.

It’s been a busy week across Major League Baseball, and a surprisingly busy week for the Colorado Rockies. The team made five moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, bringing in seven new pitching prospects. More on that later.

Beyond the trade deadline, the Rox played the San Diego Padres this week and lost two of the three games. And unfortunately, the two losses were big ones: 8-5 on Tuesday and 11-1 on Wednesday. After an off-day on Thursday, they took on the St. Louis Cardinals Friday night and won 9-4.

To Read (Rockpiles)

Ahead of the deadline, Kenneth Weber wrote about Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song for his Monday Rockpile, who was DFA’d by the Phils on Saturday. He cleared waivers yesterday and was returned to the Boston Red Sox. While the Rockies ultimately did not add “break into Song,” Kenneth looks at what might’ve been if they had decided to go that route.

Ahead of the 6pm ET/4pm MT deadline, Renee Dechert wrote about the moves the Rockies had already made for her Tuesday morning Rockpile and graded each one at the time of her writing. Those moves included the Mike Moustakas trade, the Pierce Johnson trade, and the CJ Cron/Randal Grichuk trade. Do you agree with her grades?

For his Wednesday Rockpile, Skyler Timmins looked past the moves at a player who might reap the most benefits: Elehuris Montero. Montero has had an up-and-down career with the Rockies since being traded from the Cardinals in that trade. Now that he’s not blocked as much at the corners or as a DH, could Montero finally prove he’s worthy of more playing time and perhaps a long-term roster spot?

For his Thursday Rockpile, Evan Lang recapped all of the moves that the Rockies made. Again, there were five in total for seven new pitchers and Evan wrote about every single player that left and joined the Rockies. All of the new pitchers are also eligible for PuRPs voting! What are your thoughts on the moves?

Finally, for the Friday Rockpile, Evan asked a question that has been on Rockies fans’ minds for a little while this season: Is it time to be worried about Daniel Bard? Bard’s comeback story is a good one, but he’s been up-and-down since joining the Rockies. In 2023, he played (and struggled) in the WBC and hasn’t been the same since. Do you think it’s time to worry about Daniel Bard?

To Read (Trade Deadline Moves)

To start, here are all the pieces we wrote about the moves the Rockies made this week at the deadline:

And here are the moves they made prior to this week:

To Listen & Watch

It was a busy week for podcasts, also!

Affected by Altitude: The Pre-Deadline Injurycast — This week, Evan and Skyler talk about the Rockies’ first move of the deadline, discuss the neverending cavalcade of injuries this team seems to suffer, and praise Peter Lambert and Austin Gomber!

Affected by Altitude: The 2023 Trade Deadline Recap Extravaganza! — Skyler and Evan were live on Tuesday night to discuss the aftermath of the trade deadline for the Rockies! You can also watch the show here.

Every Rockie Ever Podcast: John Vander Wal and Brian Fuentes (feat. Patrick Lyons of DNVR) — Skyler and Dustin are joined by Patrick Lyons to discuss two of his favorite late game Rockie staples.

Other Happenings

It’s PuRPs season! The mid-season polling thread is up and will be live until Friday, August 11th. Join in the fun and vote for your Top 30 Purple Row Prospects!

We want to hear from you! What grade would you give the Colorado Rockies at the trade deadline? Vote in our SBN Reacts survey, and stay tuned for results!

Finally, we’ve seen the rise and fall of many social media platforms over the last six months and have also added some new accounts to our group. Follow us!

Weekend Discussion Topic

Now that the dust has settled on the trade deadline, which Rockies player(s) will benefit the most post-deadline? Sound off below!

