Colorado Rockies game no. 110 thread: Ty Blach vs Steven Matz

Jenny Cavnar reported that last night’s game was historic in that three “Nolans” played, an MLB record. (According to Cavnar, Nolans Arenado and Jones are named for the baseball “Nolan,” Nolan Ryan. The origin of Gorman’s name is not known at this time.) It’s worth pointing out that all three Nolans did well for themselves: Arenado went 3 for 5 with a home run; Gorman was 3 for 5 with two home runs; and Jones went 4 for 5 (with no home runs, but 3 RBI).

Tonight, the War of the Nolans enters its second campaign as the Colorado Rockies (43-66) will go for the series win against the St. Louis Cardinals (48-63). Last night’s win marked the end of a 12-game losing streak at Busch Field.

Ty Blach will take the mound for the Rockies. He brings in a 4.22 ERA (4.21 FIP) in 21.1 innings pitched. He was solid in his last outing and looks to build on that.

The Cardinals will start Steven Matz. He has a 4.06 ERA (3.86 FIP) in 93.0 innings.

Tonight’s game is also a battle of the lefties — at least when the game starts.

First Pitch: 5:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Rockies:

And the Cardinals:

