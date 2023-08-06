Colorado Rockies game no. 111 thread: Austin Gomber vs Zack Thompson

The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of a 10-game road trip that will see them visit the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. On Friday, they beat the Cardinals 9-4, snapping a 12-game losing streak at Busch Stadium dating back to August 1, 2018. It also marked the seventh time in franchise history that the Rox scored 9+ runs in St. Louis. They have logged at least 15 hits in three of their last five games, and 66 over their last six — their most hits on the road in a six-game span since they scored 67 from May 20-25, 2017. The Rockies have not won a series in St. Louis since sweeping the Cardinals in a four-game set in 2009, going 7-36 in St. Louis since 2010.

Austin Gomber (5-5, 5.68 ERA) will take the mound for the Rox. In his last outing on Thursday against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Gomber snapped his franchise-record walk-less streak snapped at 29 2⁄ 3 innings. Ha-Seong Kim walked with two outs in the third inning, marking Gomber’s first walk since June 30 against the Detroit Tigers. Even before that, Gomber has walked only five batters through his last nine starts dating back to June 14 (53 1⁄ 3 innings). Against the Padres on Thursday, Gomber pitched six innings and allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts. The Rockies won the contest 4-3 in extra innings.

Gomber will be pitching against Cardinals’ lefty Zack Thompson (2-3, 4.76 ERA). Thompson was the Cardinals’ 2019 first-round pick out of the University of Kentucky and made his MLB debut on June 3, 2022 at Wrigley Field. He converted a four-inning save against the Cubs that day. The left-hander has only one start in his MLB debut — the game after his debut — in which he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh in a 7-5 win, although he did not factor into the decision. Thompson was recalled from the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, making his third appearance with the Cardinals this season.

First Pitch: 12:15 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

