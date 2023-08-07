Colorado Rockies game no. 112 thread: Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta

Believe it or not, the Colorado Rockies have been on the right side of a series sweep this season. It occurred at home against the Milwaukee Brewers at the start of May. Outscoring the Brew Crew 19-9 in three games, the Rockies moved to 12-20 on the season after the matchup while Milwaukee fell to 18-13. Since then, the sweep has proven to be the mirage it initially appeared as the Rockies enter their second meeting with a 44-67 record while the Brewers sit 60-53.

But they play the games for a reason, and Colorado could again be a nuisance in Milwaukee’s quest for the NL Central title. Peter Lambert will get the ball in game one at American Family Field. Lambert gave up four runs on four hits in 4 1⁄ 3 innings in his last start against the San Diego Padres on August 1. But he is fresh off a strong July where he twirled 14 innings with just one unearned run allowed.

Opposing Lambert is Freddy Peralta. Far removed from his 2021 All-Star form, Peralta has posted a 4.46 ERA over 21 starts this season. He has shown well in his last two starts, however, pitching six innings against both the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, registering 20 strikeouts and only three runs allowed over those 12 innings. He was sharp in his start against Colorado on May 2, striking out ten over six innings with two solo home runs as the only blemishes on his stat line.

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: