Rockies Reacts Survey Results: Rockies get a ‘B’ for deadline moves

Over half of Colorado Rockies fans gave the team a ‘B’ for their deadline moves, with another 21% giving the team a ‘C.’ 12% of fans gave them an ‘A,’ while 7% and 5% gave a ‘D’ and ‘F,’ respectively.

Justin Bruihl was assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque; Alec Barger, Tanner Gordon, Victor Vodnik and Connor Van Scoyoc were all assigned to Double-A Hartford (Van Scoyoc was initially assigned to High-A Spokane when he was first traded for in June, but was moved up on July 27); and Jake Madden and Mason Albright were assigned to Low-A Fresno. That’s a pretty good spread, which lines up the majority of the new pitchers’ MLB timelines with the likes of Zac Veen and Drew Romo.

Here’s how they’re doing so far in their new uniforms:

Justin Bruihl (ABQ): 1 G, 1 1 ⁄ 3 IP, 2 K (0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP)

1 G, 1 ⁄ IP, 2 K (0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP) Alec Barger (HFD): 1 G, 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 K (9.00 ERA, 3.00 WHIP)

1 G, 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 K (9.00 ERA, 3.00 WHIP) Tanner Gordon (HFD): 2 G, 2 GS, 10 2 ⁄ 3 IP, 14 H, 9 ER, 3 HR, 3 BB, 10 K (7.59 ERA, 1.59 WHIP)

2 G, 2 GS, 10 ⁄ IP, 14 H, 9 ER, 3 HR, 3 BB, 10 K (7.59 ERA, 1.59 WHIP) Victor Vodnik (HFD): 4 G, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 9 K (0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP)

4 G, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 9 K (0.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP) Connor Van Scoyoc (HFD): 2 G, 2 GS, 7 2 ⁄ 3 IP, 16 H, 13 ER, 2 HR, 2 HB, 5 BB, 6 K (15.26 ERA, 2.74 WHIP)

2 G, 2 GS, 7 ⁄ IP, 16 H, 13 ER, 2 HR, 2 HB, 5 BB, 6 K (15.26 ERA, 2.74 WHIP) Connor Van Scoyoc (SPO): 4 G, 4 GS, 24 1 ⁄ 3 IP, 26 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 1 HR, 3 HB, 5 BB, 22 K (3.33 ERA, 1.27 WHIP)

4 G, 4 GS, 24 ⁄ IP, 26 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 1 HR, 3 HB, 5 BB, 22 K (3.33 ERA, 1.27 WHIP) Mason Albright (FRE): 1 G, 1 GS, 5 IP, 2 BB, 9 K (0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP)

1 G, 1 GS, 5 IP, 2 BB, 9 K (0.00 ERA, 0.80 WHIP) Jake Madden (FRE): 1 G, 1 GS, 2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 HR, 1 BB, 1 K (18.00 ERA, 3.00 WHIP)

It’s a bit of a mixed bag so far, but as we know, minor league stats aren’t always the best indicator of a player’s long-term potential.

So while these players likely won’t make their MLB debuts for a few years, it’s encouraging to see some of them performing well right now. 2023 may be a lost season for the Rockies, but hopefully the future will be brighter.

