Colorado Rockies game no. 113 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley

After last night’s 12-1 drubbing, the Colorado Rockies will look to get back on track against the Milwaukee Brewers. Last night’s loss was historical, at least — it marked the third time in MLB history that a team recorded one hit, one home run, zero walks and struck out 16+ times. The Seattle Mariners accomplished the feat on September 8, 2019 against the Houston Astros, and the New York Yankees did it on September 10, 1999 against the Boston Red Sox. It was also the third time in Rockies history that the team recorded just one hit that went for a home run, and it also marked the only time in franchise history that Colorado lost a game while recording zero runners left on base. And from an individual perspective, Ezequiel Tovar became the first shortstop in the modern era (since 1900) to hit a home run as his team’s only time reaching base during a game via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch (OptaSTATS). Remember this if we ever play Rockies Jeopardy, folks!

Looking ahead to tonight’s matchup, Kyle Freeland (4-12, 4.86 ERA) will take the mound for the Rox. Freeland will be making his sixth-career start against the Brew Crew, going 4-2 with a 2.00 ERA. The 2.00 ERA is his lowest against any club he has made at least five starts against in his career. In his last outing, Freeland suffered his career-high 12th loss of the season against the San Diego Padres — tied for most in the majors. He threw six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Freeland has lost eight-straight decisions over 12 starts since his last win on May 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies. After his comments last week, could this be the game that Freeland turns things around?

Freeland will be pitching against fellow lefty Wade Miley (6-2, 3.01 ERA). Miley is making his 15th start of the season and his second against the Rockies. It is also the 300th start of his MLB career. In his last outing against the Washington Nationals, Miley did not factor into the 3-2 loss but tossed four innings and allowed one run on three hits with two walks, five strikeouts and a wild pitch. Miley is 9-3 with a 4.26 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) against the Rockies, but hopefully they can get to him tonight.

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: