Colorado Rockies game no. 114 thread: Chris Flexen vs. Adrian Houser

An exciting extra inning affair helped the Colorado Rockies take game two of the series in Milwaukee, setting up a finale to aim for another series victory on the road. The team scored four runs in the tenth inning, three of which came via three straight bases loaded walks. According to Opta Stats, since pitches were first tracked in 1988, the Rockies are the only MLB team to draw three consecutive bases-loaded walks without a strike being thrown in any of them. They’re also the only MLB team in the last 50 years to draw three consecutive bases-loaded walks in extra innings (regardless of the number of strikes thrown).

The Rockies will send out Chris Flexen (1-1, 8.31 ERA) to the mound for his third start in purple. He enters the game off a solid start in St. Louis in which he allowed three runs on 10 hits in five innings of work to earn the victory. Additionally, the team has called up Karl Kauffmann and optioned Connor Seabold. Cole Tucker also makes his first start, playing right field for the Rockies.

The Brewers on the other hand will send Adrian Houser (4-3, 4.19 ERA) to the mound. Houser has continued another solid year in the Milwaukee rotation, and in his last outing on August 3 against the Pirates, he allowed one run on four hits over six innings to earn the victory.

First Pitch: 12:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First the Rockies:

Spend your lunch watching baseball with us! pic.twitter.com/gpY6V1rSw6 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2023

And the Brewers: