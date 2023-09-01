Every Rockie Ever Podcast: In Memory of Alex Cole and Other Late Rockies

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this new episode, Skyler and Dustin honor the memory of original Rockie Alex Cole’s passing this month, as well as other Rockies taken too soon. They remember the careers and impacts of pitchers Joe Kennedy and Darryl Kile, along with position players Angel Echevarria and Mario Encarnacion.

Alex Cole- OF

Colorado Rockies: 1993

126 Games Played

.256/.339/.305

Alex Cole- OF

Colorado Rockies: 1993

126 Games Played

.256/.339/.305

89 H, 50 R, 9 2B, 4 3B, 24 RBI, 43 BB, 30 SB

Joe Kennedy- LHP

Colorado Rockies: 2004-2005

43 Games Played (43 Starts), 254.1 IP

13-15 W-L, 4.88 ERA, 169 SO, 111 BB, 1.581 WHIP, 10.3 H/9, 1.0 HR/9, 6.0 SO/9, 3.9 BB/9

1 Complete Game

Became the first Colorado SP to have a sub 4.00 ERA with a 3.66 ERA in 2004

Angel Echevarria- OF

Colorado Rockies: 1996-2000

172 Games Played

.293/.359/.470

Angel Echevarria- OF

Colorado Rockies: 1996-2000

172 Games Played

.293/.359/.470

79 H, 41 R, 12 2B, 12 HR, 52 RBI, 49 SO, 23 BB

Darryl Kile- RHP

Colorado Rockies: 1998-1999

68 Games Played (67 starts), 421 IP

21-30 W-L, 5.84 ERA, 274 SO, 205 BB, 1.632 WHIP, 10.3 H/9, 1.3 HR/9, 5.9 SO/9, 4.4 BB/9

5 CG, 1 SHO#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/d5BltwA7Lg — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) May 6, 2022

Mario Encarnación- OF

Colorado Rockies: 2001

20 Games Played

.226/.284/.242

Mario Encarnación- OF

Colorado Rockies: 2001

20 Games Played

.226/.284/.242

67 PA, 14 H, 3 R, 1 2B, 0 HR, 3 RBI 2 SB, 14 SO, 5 BB

In 30 years of existence, the Colorado Rockies have seen nearly 700+ players and coaches suit up in purple.

Every Rockie Ever is part of the Rocky Mountain Rooftop network, a Rockies affiliate of the Fans First Podcast Network.

