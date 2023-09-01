Every Rockie Ever Podcast: In Memory of Alex Cole and Other Late Rockies

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.
In this new episode, Skyler and Dustin honor the memory of original Rockie Alex Cole’s passing this month, as well as other Rockies taken too soon. They remember the careers and impacts of pitchers Joe Kennedy and Darryl Kile, along with position players Angel Echevarria and Mario Encarnacion.
Alex Cole- OF— Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) January 7, 2022
Colorado Rockies: 1993
126 Games Played
.256/.339/.305
89 H, 50 R, 9 2B, 4 3B, 24 RBI, 43 BB, 30 SB#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/3rkCQcIUjH
Joe Kennedy- LHP— Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) February 21, 2022
Colorado Rockies: 2004-2005
43 Games Played (43 Starts), 254.1 IP
13-15 W-L, 4.88 ERA, 169 SO, 111 BB, 1.581 WHIP, 10.3 H/9, 1.0 HR/9, 6.0 SO/9, 3.9 BB/9
1 Complete Game
Became the first Colorado SP to have a sub 4.00 ERA with a 3.66 ERA in 2004#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/JNgVXIL3sS
Angel Echevarria- OF— Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) March 15, 2022
Colorado Rockies: 1996-2000
172 Games Played
.293/.359/.470
79 H, 41 R, 12 2B, 12 HR, 52 RBI, 49 SO, 23 BB#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/3ZliRS7fGA
Darryl Kile- RHP— Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) May 6, 2022
Colorado Rockies: 1998-1999
68 Games Played (67 starts), 421 IP
21-30 W-L, 5.84 ERA, 274 SO, 205 BB, 1.632 WHIP, 10.3 H/9, 1.3 HR/9, 5.9 SO/9, 4.4 BB/9
5 CG, 1 SHO#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/d5BltwA7Lg
Mario Encarnación- OF— Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) March 11, 2022
Colorado Rockies: 2001
20 Games Played
.226/.284/.242
67 PA, 14 H, 3 R, 1 2B, 0 HR, 3 RBI 2 SB, 14 SO, 5 BB#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/sMRGP79wKK
