Every Rockie Ever Podcast: In Memory of Alex Cole and Other Late Rockies

The Timmins brothers reflect on the life and career of several late Rockies, gone too soon.

By Skyler Timmins
Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this new episode, Skyler and Dustin honor the memory of original Rockie Alex Cole’s passing this month, as well as other Rockies taken too soon. They remember the careers and impacts of pitchers Joe Kennedy and Darryl Kile, along with position players Angel Echevarria and Mario Encarnacion.

In 30 years of existence, the Colorado Rockies have seen nearly 700+ players and coaches suit up in purple. From the greats of Todd Helton and Larry Walker to obscure ones like Kent Bottenfield and Tim Christman. Join brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins as they endeavor to shine a light on Every Rockie Ever.

Every Rockie Ever is part of the Rocky Mountain Rooftop network, a Rockies affiliate of the Fans First Podcast Network.

