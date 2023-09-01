Colorado Rockies game no. 134 thread: Hyun Jin Ryu vs. Chris Flexen

No one is more happy to be done with August than the Rockies. After going 6-20 in the month, setting a franchise record for most losses in August, the Rockies are hoping for more success in September.

That begins tonight as the Rockies (49-84) conclude a six-game homestand with three games against the Blue Jays (73-61). The Blue Jays are currently in third place in the American League East and two games out of the final Wild Card spot, while the Rockies are the worst team in the National League.

The Rockies and Blue Jays have only played each other 21 times, all coming since interleague play started in 2022. The last time they faced off was in 2019 when the Rockies swept Toronto in three games. Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette, son of Rockies Blake Street Bomber Dante Bichette, won’t be in action as he is currently on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain. He is still traveling with the team.

Flexen (1-6, 6.94) will be on the mound for the Rockies. He has made six starts with the Rockies since Colorado picked him up in July when the Mets released him. In that stretch, he’s gone 1-2 with a 5.87 ERA, giving up eight homers with 10 walks and 28 strikeouts in 30 2⁄ 3 innings. In his last outing, he gave up three runs (only two earned) with one homer, one walk, and seven strikeouts in five innings.

Former Dodger and one-time All-Star Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.25 ERA) is getting the start for Toronto. The 36-year-old lefty had to have Tommy John surgery in June of 2022 and just rejoined the Blue Jays rotation on Aug. 1. In five starts since returning, he’s only given up six earned runs (11 total) while striking out 20 and only walking five in 24 innings. He’s gone four or five innings in each start.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: