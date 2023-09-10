Colorado Rockies game no. 142 thread: Peter Lambert vs Keaton Winn

The Colorado Rockies played a relatively exciting game against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, ultimately losing 9-8 after blowing two multi-run leads, but were clobbered on Saturday night 9-1. Chase Anderson allowed a double to Mike Yastrzemski on the first pitch of the game, and gave up a two-run homer to Thairo Estrada two pitches later. He then threw back-to-back scoreless innings, but then allowed two more runs in the fourth before being lifted in favor of Gavin Hollowell. All four runs in the fourth were charged to Anderson. Victor Vodnik (No. 26 PuRP) made his MLB debut in the sixth inning, and allowed three runs on four hits with two strikeouts in 2⁄ 3 of an inning. Vodnik threw 36 pitches, 22 for strikes. The Rox played some team baseball in the seventh inning, which started with a double from Elias Díaz — their first extra-base hit of the game. Nolan Jones hit a groundout to second, which allowed Díaz to advance, and then Elehuris Montero scored Díaz on a sac fly to left. That meant the Rox avoided the shutout, so there was a positive in there. They will now look to avoid the sweep on national television, as they will be featured on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Peter Lambert (3-6, 5.03 ERA) will get the start for the Rockies. He is making his 11th start of the season (24th appearance overall). In his last start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, Lambert threw six innings and allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in the 4-2 loss. Lambert is making his fifth appearance (fourth start) against the Giants today. He has not recorded a decision against them, but holds a 5.82 ERA and 1.588 WHIP in 17 innings.

Lambert will be facing Giants’ rookie right-hander Keaton Winn. Winn was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2018 draft and made his MLB debut on June 13 of this year. He has appeared six times, but is only making his third start today. In his last outing against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Winn threw five scoreless innings with four hits, two strikeouts and a walk after relieving Alex Cobb in the fourth inning. In his last start against the Seattle Mariners on July 4, Winn allowed three runs on six hits (including a homer) with a walk, hit batter, and two strikeouts over four innings. He was then optioned to Triple-A Sacramento and recalled on September 1. This will be Winn’s first time facing the Rockies... can they saddle him with a loss?

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: ESPN

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: