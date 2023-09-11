Affected by Altitude: Learn to Speak Germán

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

This week, Skyler and Evan discuss the Colorado Rockies agreeing to an extension with pitcher Germán Márquez that will keep him with the team through his Tommy John surgery recovery and through the 2025 season. What does it mean for both Germán and for the team? Meanwhile, Victor Vodnik has been called up to make his big league debut, Hunter Goodman has been impressive, and Elehuris Montero seems to finally be finding his way at the plate... but Harold Castro is still here despite Cole Tucker being called up at the cost of Coco Montes being exposed to waivers.

This episode was recorded on Saturday, September 9th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.