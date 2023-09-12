Colorado Rockies game no. 144 thread: Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen

Tonight, the Colorado Rockies (50-87) will look to take the second game of their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67). A win here would keep the Rockies’ hopes alive of winning the series and bring them one win closer to avoiding a 100-loss season.
Javier Assad will take the mound for the Cubs. He brings in a 2.83 ERA (1,20 WHIP) in 92.1 innings pitched.
Chris Flexen will start for the Rockies. He has a 7.36 ERA (1.74 WHIP) in 80.2 innings pitched.
Now to the details.
First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups:
First, the visiting Cubs:
Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for game two in Denver!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 12, 2023
And the home Rockies:
vs ️. Game✌️. pic.twitter.com/GGT8hlbzfG— Purple Row (@PurpleRow) September 12, 2023
Final score: Rockies 6, Cubs 4
For game highlights, click here.
Fly the L, Cubs fans.
