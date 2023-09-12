Colorado Rockies game no. 144 thread: Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen

Tonight, the Colorado Rockies (50-87) will look to take the second game of their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67). A win here would keep the Rockies’ hopes alive of winning the series and bring them one win closer to avoiding a 100-loss season.

Javier Assad will take the mound for the Cubs. He brings in a 2.83 ERA (1,20 WHIP) in 92.1 innings pitched.

Chris Flexen will start for the Rockies. He has a 7.36 ERA (1.74 WHIP) in 80.2 innings pitched.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Cubs:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for game two in Denver!



And the home Rockies:

★★★

Final score: Rockies 6, Cubs 4

For game highlights, click here.

Fly the L, Cubs fans.