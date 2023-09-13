Colorado Rockies game no. 145 thread: Jameson Taillon vs. Ty Blach

Kris Bryant had a big night at the plate on Tuesday to help push the Rockies past his former club. Now, the Rockies find themselves in a position to win a series and play the part of a spoiler, or at least agitator, in a tight National League Wild Card race.

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.27 ERA) to make his 27th start of the season. In his first season with the Cubs, Taillon has been a serviceable rotation piece, tossing 133 innings with 122 strikeouts and 34 walks, but hasn’t seen the success of his earlier career years. He has been hit harder this season, with opponents batting .266 against him, along with coughing up 24 home runs. He has also given up a career-high 89 runs this season, 78 earned. He is coming off a start in which he tossed six shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, striking out nine and walking one while surrendering just one hit.

The Rockies will counter with The Little Cat, Ty Blach (2-1, 4.58 ERA). Making his 10th start of the season, Blach looks to counter his fortunes in September. In his last start against the San Francisco Giants, he allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings of work. In his start before that, he allowed five runs on nine hits in six innings of work. Blach’s success comes from working quick and getting ground balls, but at the very least he can give the Rockies five innings at least before handing it off to the bullpen.

