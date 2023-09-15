Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Jorge De La Rosa

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this new episode, Skyler and Dustin look back on the career of one of the best pitchers in franchise history. Acquired in 2008, Jorge De La Rosa went on to be one of the most successful pitchers in Colorado history. He leads the team in multiple pitching categories while also conquering the challenges of pitching at Coors Field. For years he was essentially the Ace of the Rockies and yet is still overlooked and sometimes forgotten just how good he was.

Can't believe we're at 200 followers already! Thank you all!



Jorge de la Rosa- LHP

Colorado Rockies: 2008-2016

209 GP (200 starts) 1141.1 IP

86-61 W-L, 4.35 ERA, 985 SO, 481 BB

15.5 bWAR

Career 4.49 ERA at Coors Field including 2.76 ERA at home in 2013#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/ptTgIvdB7H — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) January 3, 2022

In 30 years of existence, the Colorado Rockies have seen nearly 700+ players and coaches suit up in purple. From the greats of Todd Helton and Larry Walker to obscure ones like Kent Bottenfield and Tim Christman. Join brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins as they endeavor to shine a light on Every Rockie Ever.

Every Rockie Ever is part of the Rocky Mountain Rooftop network, a Rockies affiliate of the Fans First Podcast Network.

Twitter: @EveryRockieEver, @RockyMtnRooftop, @FansFirstSN

Our podcast is available in both audio and video formats!