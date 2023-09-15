Colorado Rockies game no. 146 thread: Logan Webb vs. Chase Anderson

Still hunting for their first series victory against an NL West opponent, the Rockies will take on the San Francisco Giants in a four-game series beginning Friday night.

That’s no easy task as this season the Rockies are 1-8 against the Giants, who are currently in a three-way tie with the Diamondbacks and Reds for the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League. Since 2021, the Rockies haven’t faired very well against San Francisco, winning only 10 of 47 matchups. The Rockies only have two more NL West series after the showdown with the Giants as they have three more games against the Padres and four more against the Dodgers.

Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.49 ERA) will be on the mound for the Rockies. Anderson is making his 14th start for the Rockies and still looking for his first win. This is only Anderson’s third start since being placed on the IL on July 22 with right shoulder inflammation. One of those starts came on Sept. 9 vs. the Giants when he gave up six runs on six hits (one homer) with three strikeouts and two walks in 3 1⁄ 3 innings. On the season, he’s 0-1 with a 9.35 ERA against the Giants in 8 1⁄ 3 innings.

Logan Webb (10-12, 3.40 ERA) will get the start for San Francisco. This will be the veteran RHP’s fourth start against the Rockies this season. He’s recorded two wins with a 1.77 ERA as he’s surrendered only four runs in 20 1⁄ 3 innings with 17 strikeouts.

Every player will be wearing No. 21 on Friday to honor The Great One on Roberto Clemente Day. The celebration not only honors one of the greatest players in MLB history and the first player from Latin America to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but also the legendary humanitarian who dedicated his life to helping others. At age 38, Clemente died in a plane crash delivering aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua in 1972.

The Rockies will be honoring Kyle Freeland, who is the team’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee.

.@KFREE_21 does such good work in the community. Listen for an opportunity to win some great @MLB gear to benefit @SpecOlympicsCO. https://t.co/QyHquMoCKK — AlaNNa Rizzo (@alannarizzo) September 14, 2023

The Rockies and Giants will play a doubleheader on Saturday to makeup for Thursday’s rainout before concluding their final series of the season against each other on Sunday.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: