Colorado Rockies game no. 147 thread: Keaton Winn vs Brent Suter

In last night’s game one against the San Francisco Giants, the Rockies took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, were losing going into the eighth inning, and managed to walk things off after a blown lead in the bottom of the ninth. Could game one of today’s double-header be as bizarre? The Colorado Rockies say “maybe!”

Making the start for the Giants is the right-handed rookie Keaton Winn. Winn has an ERA of 3.55 with 25 strikeouts in his debut season, nine of which came during his last start against the Rockies. Back in San Francisco Winn gave up three runs in the first inning before blanking the Rockies the rest of the way without walking a single batter. And that was after he took a comebacker to the legs. The Rockies will need to take better at-bats against the 25-year-old this time around.

Embracing the weirdness, the starting pitcher for the Rockies today is... left-handed reliever Brent Suter. Suter will be making his 40th career big league start, and becomes the franchise record 16th starting pitcher used by the Rockies this season. Suter’s last start came on May 7th, 2021 when he was still with the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched for 2 1⁄ 3 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits and a walk. He also struck out two batters. Here’s hoping this start goes better.

First Pitch: 12:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: