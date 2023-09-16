Colorado Rockies game no. 148 thread: Scott Alexander vs Kyle Freeland

The Rockies won Game 1 of today’s doubleheader in exciting fashion. After a two-RBI double in the second inning by Blake Sabol and a passed ball-turned-run in the third, Ezequiel Tovar said “hold my beer” and scored three runs on his fourth triple of the year to tie the ballgame. Tovar is now tied for third amongst rookies with four triples. Then, things got out of hand for the Giants in the fifth inning.

Nolan Jones walked to lead off the fifth and Tovar singled to knock him to third. Then, Kris Bryant singled to knock in Jones and push Tovar to third. A wild pitch by Ryan Walker pushed Bryant to second, and then Elehuris Montero walked to load the bases after Ryan McMahon struck out (he ended up doing so four times in the game). The Giants gave up back-to-back-to-back walks, which bumped the score up to 6-3. Brenton Doyle grounded out to end the inning.

Nolan Jones, not to be outdone by Tovar, hit his fourth triple of the year in the sixth inning and then was knocked in by Tovar to get taco’s. The Rockies scored two more runs (final score 9-5) and have matched a season-high four-game win streak. And even more exciting, all four wins have been come-from-behind wins. It’s amazing what happens when you play some solid team baseball.

Kyle Freeland (6-14, 5.07 ERA) will pitch this afternoon for the Rox. In his last outing against the Chicago Cubs, Freeland did not factor into the 5-4 loss but threw six innings of three-run ball (one homer). He allowed eight hits and struck out two batters.

Freeland will pitch against Giants’ lefty Scott Alexander (7-2, 4.53 ERA). The Rockies used an opener in the first game, and now the Giants are using an opener in the second. Alexander is making his eighth start of the season (53rd appearance). In his last outing against the Cleveland Guardians, Alexander threw 1 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings with a strikeout. In his last start against Philadelphia Phillies on August 21, he threw just 2⁄ 3 of an inning and allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

Can the Rockies capitalize on the momentum they had in Game 1?

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: