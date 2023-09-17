Colorado Rockies game no. 149 thread: Sean Manaea vs Chris Flexen

The Colorado Rockies had lost eight-straight games at the hands of the San Francisco Giants heading into Friday’s contest. Now, they have won three in a row with a chance to sweep. They’ve been playing the part of playoff spoiler, taking two-of-three from the Chicago Cubs, who are just half a game into the NL Wild Card race, and now at least three-of-four from the Giants, who are 2.5 games back. The Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks are currently tied for the third spot, and the Miami Marlins are a half game back.

Yesterday’s doubleheader sweep also marked the first time in franchise history that the Rockies had swept the Giants in a doubleheader, and their first doubleheader sweep overall since August 17, 2014 against the Reds. It also marks their first series win against an NL West opponent in 2023.

The youngsters continued to show promise in yesterday’s contests. Ezequiel Tovar went 5-for-8 over the two games with three runs scored, one double, one triple, five RBI and one stolen base. Elehuris Montero extended his career-best on-base streak to 24 games after walking in the first game and singling in his first at-bat of the second game. And Brenton Doyle stole his 19th base of the season in game one, the second-most by a rookie in franchise history behind Dexter Fowler in 2009 (27). Nolan Jones has the second-most on the team with 13, and Tovar has 11. They are the only three on the roster with double-digit steals (and more than five).

Chris Flexen (1-7, 7.22 ERA) will pitch for the Rockies. In his last start against the Cubs on Tuesday, Flexen threw 5 1⁄ 3 innings and allowed three runs on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He did not factor into the 6-4 victory. Flexen has faced the Giants once before. He threw five scoreless innings and allowed just four hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

Flexen will duel against Giants’ left-hander Sean Manaea (5-6, 4.80 ERA). Manaea will be making his eighth start of the season (35th appearance overall). In his last start against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, Manaea threw 5 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits with a hit batter, two walks and five strikeouts. He is making back-to-back starts for the first time since May. Manaea has faced the Rockies five times (four starts) and owns a 1-2 record and 5.33 ERA. He last faced them on June 6 as a reliever, where he threw 4 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Can the Rockies sweep today?

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: