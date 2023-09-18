Affected by Altitude: Bryantman Begins

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

★ ★ ★

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins, who are incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Rockies content for you to enjoy. Joining Evan and Skyler is a rotating cast of guests hosts to talk shop about everyone’s favorite purple baseball team.

On this special “Batman Day” recording (I guess?) Skyler and Evan discuss the return of Kreezy Breezy beautiful Kris Bryant, who has seen success since returning from the IL and taking reps at first base. How can Bryant contribute to the team next season and what does it mean for guys like Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies bench? Meanwhile, the tattered rotation is going to have openings next season due to injuries. Should the Rockies consider bringing back the veteran Chase Anderson? Finally, as the minor league season draws to a close, let’s take a quick look at the Rockies minor league affiliates and expectations for the offseason.

Rocky Mountain Rooftop has also opened a shop! You can support the show with your purchase!

Our podcast is available in both audio and video format!

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Rocky Mountain Rooftop contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, but we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide fans with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment on the episodes or on Twitter at @RockyMtnRooftop.

★ ★ ★

Follow us on Twitter: @RockyMtnRooftop

Subscribe on YouTube!

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Saturday, September 16th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.