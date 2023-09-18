Colorado Rockies game no. 150 thread: Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha

This was supposed to matter, but in reality it actually doesn’t. The San Diego Padres sit 72-78 on the season and will need heaven and earth to move for them as they sit six games behind the final National League Wild Card spot with four teams ahead of them in the standings (not to mention the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks who reside in the top-two Wild Card positions). The Colorado Rockies hold a much more unsightly 56-93 record, but share nearly the same playoff ambitions as the Friars. At it’s base, this simply is a playing-out-the-string kinda series.

Lefty Ty Blach will take the mound for the Rockies. The Coloradan holds a 4.64 ERA over 64 IP this season. He’s appeared in 17 games overall this year, but has become a fixture in the rotation of late with ten-straight games started. He has given the team a chance lately, throwing five innings or more in each of his last four outings while surrendering four runs or less in three of them.

Opposing Blach and the Rockies is Michael Wacha. The 11-year MLB veteran has put together a fine campaign in his first year with the Padres, posting an 11-4 record with a 3.43 ERA and 1.214 WHIP in 115 1⁄ 3 IP. Over his career, Wacha holds a 5.31 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) against Colorado with 52 hits surrendered in 39 IP.

First Pitch: 7:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: