Colorado Rockies game no. 151 thread: Ryan Feltner vs Blake Snell

Tonight, the Colorado Rockies (56-94) will look to take the second game of their three-game series with the San Diego Padres (73-78). A win here would improve the Rockies’ odds of avoiding the franchise’s first 100-loss season.

But that’s not the big story of the day.

Instead, tonight is about the return of Ryan Feltner after suffering a skull fracture on May 15. There were questions as to whether he would be able to pitch in another MLB game this season, but tonight, he’s back.

Taking the mound for the Padres will be probably Cy Young finalist Blake Snell. He brings in a 2.43 ERA (1,22 WHIP) in 167.0 innings pitched. But he has, as Bud Black would say, “a bit of a walk in him” (13.4% BB%).

Whatever happens, having Feltner back makes this game a win for the Rockies.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 7:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Rockies:

And the home Padres:

