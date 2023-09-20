Colorado Rockies game no. 152 thread: Chase Anderson vs. Seth Lugo

Ryan Feltner dazzled in his return to the mound on Tuesday, but Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres dazzled even more limiting the Rockies to two hits gained in the ninth inning and winning via a walk-off two-run home run. The Padres now sit in a sweeping position, sending the Rockies even closer to 100 losses.

The Rockies will counter with veteran right-hander Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.00 ERA), to the mound in the hopes he can replicate some of the success he had in his last start. If you will recall, Anderson tossed seven no-hit innings against the San Francisco Giants, while striking out seven. However, he did struggle with walks, issuing five free passes in what was a bizarre game at Coors Field. Replicating that start to a degree would be helpful as the Rockies aim to get the bats rolling again as they did in the first game of the series.

The Padres will send out Seth Lugo (7-7, 3.83 ERA) who has had an up-and-down month of September. After tossing six shutout innings in his first start this month, Lugo proceeded to give up six runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings in his next start. Then, in his last start on September 15, he recorded a quality start, allowing three runs over six innings against the Oakland Athletics. The former Met is making is 25th start of the season continuing a career-high for the season after spending the last five years as a reliever.

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

