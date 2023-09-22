Colorado Rockies game no. 153 thread: Jameson Taillon vs. Noah Davis

Today, the Colorado Rockies (56-96) will play the first in a three-game series against a Chicago Cubs (79-74) team desperate to keep its playoff hopes alive.
As for the Rockies, they are working to avoid their first 100-game loss in franchise history.
For the Cubs, Jameson Taillon will be taking the mound.
The Rockies will start Noah Davis.
Now to the details.
First Pitch: 12:20 PM MDT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups:
First, the visiting Rockies:
Here's how we're lining up for our last road series from Chicago ⬇️
And the Cubs:
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the final home series of the regular season!
Tune in:
★ ★ ★
Final score: Cubs 6, Rockies 0
View a game summary here.
