Colorado Rockies game no. 153 thread: Jameson Taillon vs. Noah Davis

The Rockies look to put a damper on the Cubs’ postseason hopes.

By Renee Dechert
Today, the Colorado Rockies (56-96) will play the first in a three-game series against a Chicago Cubs (79-74) team desperate to keep its playoff hopes alive.

As for the Rockies, they are working to avoid their first 100-game loss in franchise history.

For the Cubs, Jameson Taillon will be taking the mound.

The Rockies will start Noah Davis.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 12:20 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Rockies:

And the Cubs:

Final score: Cubs 6, Rockies 0

View a game summary here.

