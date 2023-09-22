Colorado Rockies game no. 153 thread: Jameson Taillon vs. Noah Davis

Today, the Colorado Rockies (56-96) will play the first in a three-game series against a Chicago Cubs (79-74) team desperate to keep its playoff hopes alive.

As for the Rockies, they are working to avoid their first 100-game loss in franchise history.

For the Cubs, Jameson Taillon will be taking the mound.

The Rockies will start Noah Davis.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 12:20 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Rockies:

Here's how we're lining up for our last road series from Chicago ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8TDvNppNep — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 22, 2023

And the Cubs:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the final home series of the regular season!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/4ZlgWel93y — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 22, 2023

★ ★ ★

Final score: Cubs 6, Rockies 0

View a game summary here.