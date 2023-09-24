Colorado Rockies game no. 156 thread: Ty Blach vs Jordan Wicks

The Colorado Rockies conclude their 2023 road schedule today with the final of three games at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. They have dropped two of three so far, and are looking to avoid the sweep. The last time the Rockies swept the Cubs in a three-game set was 2012, and the last time the Cubs swept the Rox in a three-game set was 2007 (they swept four games in 1993 and 2008). The Rockies currently sit with 98 losses, which ties the 2012 club for most losses in franchise history. It also marks the most games lost by the team since 2014 (96). They are 22-58 on the road, and the .278 road winning percentage is the second-lowest behind that 2014 club (21-60, .259).

Ty Blach (3-2, 5.32 ERA) will make his 12th start for the Rockies today, 19th appearance overall. In his las outing against the San Diego Padres on Monday, Blach got chased after 3 2⁄ 3 innings after allowing seven runs. He allowed a career-high tying three home runs in the 11-9 loss, as well as two walks and three strikeouts. Prior to that, he last faced the Cubs on September 13 at Coors Field. He earned the win in the 7-3 victory, allowing three runs on nine hits with one walk through five innings. Blach has made seven career appearances (four starts) and holds a 5-1 record and 4.62 ERA. His last start at Wrigley was on May 27, 2018 as a member of the San Francisco Giants, and he received his only loss vs. the Cubs that day.

Blach will pitch against Chicago rookie left-hander Jordan Wicks (3-1, 2.67 ERA). Wicks was the Cubs’ first-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Kansas State University, picked 21st overall, and made his debut on August 26. Wicks is making his sixth start of the season, and second against the Rockies. In his last outing at Coors Field on September 11, Wicks threw six innings, allowing just one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in the Cubs’ 5-4 victory. In his last start on September 17 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wicks was limited to just 4 1⁄ 3 innings after allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts. He threw 97 pitches before being pulled.

Can the Rockies get to him today?

First Pitch: 12:20 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The #Rockies lineup behind Ty Blach today. Colorado is on a six-game losing streak and 98 losses. It also plays a doubleheader on Tuesday, so this could be the final two days the franchise has avoided 100 losses. pic.twitter.com/gmbtqsJoKV — Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) September 24, 2023