Affected by Altitude: I was lied to about the .500 baseball

The podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by Purple Row staff writers Evan Lang and Skyler Timmins.

It’s a tough episode this week as Evan and Skyler discuss the inevitability of a 100 loss season and just how crummy that feels. The Rockies are on a collision course with by far their worst finish in franchise history to celebrate 30 years of Colorado Rockies baseball, and there isn’t anything anyone can do about it. There’s a lot to unpack. Kyle Freeland, Peter Lambert, and Austin Gomber are all done for the season with injuries but thankfully Ryan Feltner has completed his comeback. The Arizona Fall League is also on the horizon and will have plenty of Rockies representation.

This episode was recorded on Saturday, September 25th, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.