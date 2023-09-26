Colorado Rockies game no. 157 thread: Caleb Ferguson vs Chase Anderson

What’s not to like about day baseball and double-headers?
This afternoon, the Colorado Rockies (56-99) will kick off a four-game home stand against the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59). The Rockies are looking to get off to a strong start here and avoid the franchise’s first 100-loss season.
Taking the mound for the Dodgers will be lefty Caleb Ferguson. He brings in a 2.47 ERA (1.34 WHIP) in 58,1 innings pitched.
For the Rockies, Chase Anderson will start the game. Anderson has a 5.75 ERA in 81.1 innings pitched with a 1.43 WHIP.
Now to the details.
First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups:
First, the visiting Dodgers:
Today’s #Dodgers Game 1 lineup at Rockies: pic.twitter.com/yVzbDDRlIY— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 26, 2023
And the home Rockies:
Final home stand of the season starts with a double header with the Dodgers,— Purple Row (@PurpleRow) September 26, 2023
Lineup for afternoon matchup: pic.twitter.com/a7XvDMNSsC
Loading comments...