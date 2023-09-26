Colorado Rockies game no. 158 thread: Bobby Miller vs Ryan Feltner

Tonight, the Colorado Rockies (57-99) will look to take the second game of their four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-60). A win here would allow the Rockies to stave off the franchise’s first 100-loss season.

Taking the mound for the Dodgers will be rookie Bobby Miller. He brings in a 3.97 ERA (1.13 WHIP) in 113.1innings pitched.

The Rockies will start Ryan Feltner in his second game after returning from a skull fracture. Feltner has a 5.13 ERA in 40.1 innings pitched for a 1.64 WHIP.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Dodgers:

And the home Rockies:

Chance to sweep the doubleheader.



Feltner gets the start in the nightcap. pic.twitter.com/P3AkJTMQHr — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) September 26, 2023

★★★

Final score: Dodgers 11, Rockies 2

For the first time in franchise history, the Colorado Rockies have lost 100 games.

See a recap here.