Colorado Rockies game no. 158 thread: Emmet Sheehan vs. Noah Davis

With 100 losses in the record books now for the Colorado Rockies, the team will look to try and finish the season strong in game three against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 5.13 ERA), to make his 11th start of the season in his 13th game. Sheehan’s last outing came on September 21 against the San Francisco Giants in which he allowed one run on no hits with four walks over 4 2⁄ 3 innings of work. Since July 29, Sheehan hasn’t pitched five complete innings but has faired well enough to keep the Dodgers in a position to win for the most part. The Rockies last saw Sheehan on June 29 when he gave up three runs on seven hits over five innings but did have five strikeouts.

Noah Davis (0-3, 8.77 ERA), makes his third appearance since returning to the Rockies roster. His last outing in Chicago resulted in three runs over five innings of work with four strikeouts and three walks. This will be Davis’s sixth start of the season as he will try to command the zone, limit his walks, and limit runners on base. With a tough Dodgers lineup in front of him, it’ll be a good spot for more growth out of the right-hander.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Dodgers:

And the home Rockies:

Five games left in 2023. pic.twitter.com/NnF8WTUvce — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) September 27, 2023

