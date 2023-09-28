Colorado Rockies game no. 159 thread: Ryan Yarbrough vs Chris Flexen

After finally losing their 100th game during Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, and their 101st last night, the Colorado Rockies will look to split the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thankfully, for everyone, it’s their final game against the Dodgers in 2023.

Chris Flexen (1-4, 6.46 ERA) will make his final start of the season. In his last outing against the Chicago Cubs, Flexen threw five innings and allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout. Interestingly, this is Flexen’s first-career start against the Dodgers. He has only made one other appearance against them way back in 2018 as a member of the New York Mets. In that game, Flexen tossed one inning of relief (14 pitches) and gave up a solo homer to Justin Turner in the 11th inning, which gave the Dodgers the 8-7 victory.

Flexen will face Dodgers’ lefty Ryan Yarbrough (4-1, 3.12 ERA). Yarbrough was a deadline deal, traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Dodgers. He’s been used primarily as a reliever, only making one other start in a Dodger uniform on September 10 against the Washington Nationals. In that start, Yarbrough threw four innings of two-run, five-hit ball while striking out five and hitting one batter. While his last outing against the San Francisco Giants wasn’t a start, Yarbrough still threw 3 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits (including a two-run homer by Tyler Fitzgerald). He also walked one and struck out five.

Can the Rox split the series, or will they notch loss #102 tonight?

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: