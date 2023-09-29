Every Rockie Ever Podcast #13: The Topps 1993 Inaugural Team Set

Every Rockie Ever is a brand new show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

In this new episode, Dustin pulls out his 1993 Inaugural Team set of baseball cards he received at Mile High Stadium when he was a kid. The brothers quickly go through the deck (be sure to check out the video version on YouTube!) briefly touching on some of the Rockies that had just that first-year stint with the Rockies, played a little bit, or prospects who were just available for a picture during spring training. They also do plenty of setting up to identify players worthy of their own episodes in the future, and find a couple of Almost Every Rockie Evers in the deck of cards!

In 30 years of existence, the Colorado Rockies have seen nearly 700+ players and coaches suit up in purple. From the greats of Todd Helton and Larry Walker to obscure ones like Kent Bottenfield and Tim Christman. Join brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins as they endeavor to shine a light on Every Rockie Ever.

Every Rockie Ever is part of the Rocky Mountain Rooftop network, a Rockies affiliate of the Fans First Podcast Network.

Twitter: @EveryRockieEver, @RockyMtnRooftop, @FansFirstSN

Our podcast is available in both audio and video format!