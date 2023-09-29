Colorado Rockies game no. 160 thread: Joe Ryan vs. Ty Blach

For the Twins and the Rockies, the 2023 season has already concluded in the most significant ways — even though there are three games left.

The Twins (85-74) have already clinched the American League Central and the No. 3 seed in the AL playoffs. The Rockies (58-101), on the other hand, hit the dreaded 100-loss mark on Sept. 26 and have already logged the worst season in franchise history.

The Rockies will host the Twins in a three-game series to conclude the season starting Friday night when Ty Blach (3-3, 5.42 ERA) goes head-to-head with Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.31 ERA).

After posting a 3.71 ERA with 17 strikeouts, nine walks, and allowing four homers in five starts in August, which included two quality starts, Blach has struggled a little more in September. Despite picking up two wins, Blach has posted an 8.28 ERA, while giving up eight homers and 10 walks with 20 strikeouts in five starts this month.

Ryan, a 27-year-old righty, is in his second full season in the Majors. In his rookie campaign in 2022, Ryan went 13-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 27 starts. This season, Ryan has 191 strikeouts through 28 starts, equating to 11 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s faced the Rockies once in his career, earning a victory after giving up three runs on eight hits with one strikeout and one walk in a 6-3 Minnesota win. Even though his average fastball velocity is only 92.3 mph, it’s in the 96th percentile in MLB in fastball run value.

The Rockies and Twins haven’t faced off very often in the teams’ histories. The Twins lead the all-time series, which saw its first contest in 2003, 10-8. The Twins took the series 2-1 last year at Target Field. This weekend marks Minnesota’s first trip to Coors Field since 2014.

Friday’s game will be followed by fireworks for fan appreciation.

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

let's try this again... Let's Experience it!!! pic.twitter.com/zWrS6md2U3 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 29, 2023