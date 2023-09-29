Rockies announce one-year extension with Charlie Blackmon

In the middle of the first inning of tonight’s game between the Minnesota Twins and the Colorado Rockies, it was announced that the Rockies and veteran outfielder Charlie Blackmon have arrived at a one-year extension.

The specifics of the contract are not yet known though in 2018, Blackmon signed a five-year, $94 million extension.

The move is unsurprising giving recent hints by both sides that they felt another year would benefit both parties.

Although in recent years, Blackmon has not been as effective as he was during his peak 2016-2017 seasons, he remains a consistently above-replacement-level player.

For example in 2023, he was out with a wrist injury from June 11-August 14. However, he’s been on fire since returning. This season, he has slashed .283/.370/.451 for a wRC+ of 109. He is consistently good at getting on base and has hit eight home runs this seasons.

Blackmon, a fan favorite, will continue playing baseball until he is 38.

In making this deal, the Rockies gain veteran leadership for a very young clubhouse. Players routinely refer to the importance of Blackmon’s presence in the clubhouse. With this extension, that will continue through next season.