Colorado Rockies game no. 136 thread: Kevin Gausman vs Chase Anderson

You definitely can’t say the Toronto Blue Jays’ first visit to Coors Field since 2019 hasn’t been interesting. After two high scoring affairs that featured everything from bases clearing triples, multiple bullpen implosions, and the hardest thrown ball from the outfield in history, the Colorado Rockies are looking to start off the last full month of the season with a series win.

Making the start for the Rockies is the right-handed veteran Chase Anderson. Anderson is making his return from the IL after being shelved for right shoulder inflammation in late July. His last time out before injury was against the Miami Marlins in which he logged a quality start. He pitched six complete innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits and just one walk to six strikeouts. Anderson is expected to be on a pitch count today of approximately 80 depending on performance.

On the bump for the Blue Jays is the familiar face left-handed pitcher and Colorado native Kevin Gausman. Gausman has been enjoying a strong 2023 campaign in which he has a 3.30 ERA over 26 starts and 155 1⁄ 3 innings. He has also struck out 202 batters and will look to add to that number against a whiff-happy Rockies lineup. The Rockies are no stranger to Gausman, who has struck them out 46 times to just six walks over six career starts.

The Rockies have made a roster move prior to this afternoon’s game. RHP Chase Anderson has been activated from the 15-day IL, while RHP Daniel Bard has been moved to the 15-day IL with right forearm fatigue.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: