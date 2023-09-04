Affected by Altitude: Going Profar Away From Here

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

This week, Skyler and Evan discuss the departure (and return to the San Diego Padres) of outfielder Jurickson Profar. Profar’s departure facilitated the call up of Colorado Rockies top prospect Hunter Goodman, who had been setting Triple-A ablaze. Sean Bouchard has also returned from his injury and is on the major league roster once more. Decisions will have to be made about what this team looks like next year, as a 100-loss season is all but certain. The Rockies are on a runaway train straight towards the worst season in franchise history. Will ownership do anything to right the ship? Does 100 losses even mean anything for this team? Finally, we name our position player, pitcher, and MVP of the month and examine who stood out in a pretty unpleasant August.

This episode was recorded on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.