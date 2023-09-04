Colorado Rockies game no. 137 thread: Peter Lambert vs Merrill Kelly

The Colorado Rockies have dropped eight-of-ten games against the Arizona Diamondbacks this season and are 8-22 since the start of August. Arizona has also struggled in the second-half of the season with a 21-33 mark since the start of July, but did enough legwork in the first three months to keep themselves in contention and currently sit in a three-way tie for the final Wild Card spot alongside the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants.

For the Rockies, it will be yet another opportunity to play spoiler. They will send Peter Lambert to the mound in game one-of-three against the Snakes. Lambert sits 3-5 on the year with a 4.95 ERA. He lived out of the bullpen during the first three months of the season, but has been a stalwart in the rotation since the middle of July and will be making his ninth start in that time frame. It’s been a successful run overall, and the results lately continue to be encouraging as he has thrown five innings or more while allowing three runs or less in each of his last four starts — three coming against playoff-bound opponents in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves.

For Arizona, Merrill Kelly will toe the slab in an important series towards their hopes of making the postseason for the first time since 2017. Holding a 3.31 ERA in 141 1⁄ 3 IP, the Arizona State product has co-headlined the Diamondbacks’ rotation all season with RHP Zac Gallen as the two have combined for 24 wins and a 3.78 ERA over 320 IP. Kelly got roughed-up by the Dodgers in his last start, but posted a 2.40 ERA over 41 1⁄ 3 IP in his previous seven appearances before that outing. One start in that string was his most recent outing against the Rockies, where he punched-out 11 with just two runs allowed over six innings in his August 14 start at Coors Field.

First Pitch: 2:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: