Colorado Rockies game no. 138 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Brandon Pfaadt

Tonight, the Colorado Rockies (50-87) will look to take the second game of their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67). A win here would keep the Rockies’ hopes alive of winning the series and bring them one win closer to avoiding a 100-loss season.

Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Rockies. He brings in a 5.18 ERA (1,47 WHIP) in 140.2 innings pitched.

Brandon Pfaadt will start for the D-backs. He has a 6.21 ERA (1.42 WHIP) in 71.0 innings pitched.

Now to the details.

First Pitch: 7:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Rockies:

KFree gets the start in night two with the DBacks. pic.twitter.com/u5h450fpH7 — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) September 5, 2023

And the home Diamondbacks:

★★★

Final score: Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 2

For a game recap, click here.

★★★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!