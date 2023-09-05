Colorado Rockies game no. 138 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Brandon Pfaadt

Tonight, the Colorado Rockies (50-87) will look to take the second game of their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67). A win here would keep the Rockies’ hopes alive of winning the series and bring them one win closer to avoiding a 100-loss season.
Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Rockies. He brings in a 5.18 ERA (1,47 WHIP) in 140.2 innings pitched.
Brandon Pfaadt will start for the D-backs. He has a 6.21 ERA (1.42 WHIP) in 71.0 innings pitched.
Now to the details.
First Pitch: 7:40 PM MDT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)
Lineups:
First, the visiting Rockies:
KFree gets the start in night two with the DBacks. pic.twitter.com/u5h450fpH7— Purple Row (@PurpleRow) September 5, 2023
And the home Diamondbacks:
Game 139. #ArizonaBorn https://t.co/k9Xjx1ui6d pic.twitter.com/mxPTfeewQS— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 5, 2023
★★★
Final score: Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 2
For a game recap, click here.
★★★
