Colorado Rockies game no. 139 thread: Chris Flexen vs. Zach Davies

A rare win for Kyle Freeland on Tuesday occurred and now the Rockies again find themselves in position for a series win in the desert.

Chris Flexen (1-6, 6.89 ERA) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his eighth start in purple. Flexen’s time with the Rockies hasn’t been the sharpest, but he has at least been a reliable innings eater. In each of his last six starts, Flexen has pitched at least five innings but has allowed at least three runs in all but one start. In his previous outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, Flexen went 5 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, including three home runs. In his last outing against Arizona, Flexen allowed four runs on five hits over six innings.

On the opposite end, Zach Davies (2-5, 6.45 ERA) toes the rubber for the Diamondbacks. It’s been a rough season for Davies filled with inefficiency and injury. Davies returned recently from lower back inflammation, making his most recent start on September 1. Facing the Baltimore Orioles, Davies allowed one run on four hits over six innings of work.

First Pitch: 1:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

First, the visiting Rockies:

Last one with the DBacks for 2023. pic.twitter.com/vW9OBQs2yx — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) September 6, 2023

And the home Diamondbacks:

Final Score: Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 5

