Germán Márquez agrees to two-year extension with the Rockies

The Colorado Rockies announced they have signed Germán Márquez to a two-year contract extension worth $20 million, retaining the right-handed pitcher through the 2025 season.

Márquez, 28, is currently on the 60-day injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery back in May, having pitched just 20 innings across four starts this season and posting a 4.95 ERA with 17 strikeouts and three walks. Márquez’s future with the team was unclear due to the injury as he was in the final year of the five-year $43 million contract he signed with the club in 2019, and had a 2024 team option for $16 million with a $2.5 million buyout. Instead, his future is secure to remain in Colorado through his age-30 season.

“There was mutual interests on both sides,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt told MLB.com’s Thomas Harding, “But he wants to stay a Rockie as he goes through this rehab process and hopefully comes out on the other side.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that $20 million deal is split evenly between 2024 and 2025 with Márquez earning $10 million each year. Additionally, he can earn $10 million in performance bonuses during the 2025 season which is presumed to be a full season for him. Additional details on the bonuses was provided by Harding on X.

“Germán has been an integral part of the Rockies organization both on and off the field since his first Major League season in 2016,” said Schmidt in the official club announcement, “We are excited to secure Germán’s future in Denver with this extension and can’t wait to see him back out on the mound.”

“I am excited to know that German will be back in a Rockies uniform!” manager Bud Black told reporters on Friday, “This shows his commitment to our organization, his teammates, and our great fans!”

Márquez originally joined the Rockies in a trade that sent Corey Dickerson to the Tampa Bay Rays in January 2016. Since his debut in 2016, Márquez has compiled a record of 65-56 record with a 4.41 ERA across 1,016 innings over 176 games (173 starts). He currently ranks second in franchise history with 983 strikeouts, third in wins, fourth in innings pitched, fifth in games started, and sixth in ERA. In 2021 he was named a National League All-Star and also earned a Silver Slugger award back in 2018.

