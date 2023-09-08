Colorado Rockies game no. 140 thread: Ty Blach vs. Kyle Harrison

Two Giants draft picks will go head-to-head tonight as San Francisco hosts the Rockies in game one of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

For the Rockies, Ty Blach (2-1, 4.33 ERA) will be on the mound. Blach was drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB draft by the Giants. He made it to the Majors in 2016 and spent the next three and a half years with the team before being placed on waivers and picked up by the Orioles. The Rockies signed Blach to a Minor League deal prior to the 2022 season and he’s gone back and forth from the Rockies to the Triple-A Isotopes ever since.

This season, Blach joined the rotation on July 23. In eight starts since, he’s totaled 23 strikeouts in 40 2⁄ 3 innings with 13 walks while giving up five homers. He’s also recorded two quality starts and won his last start, despite giving up five runs in six innings. Tonight will be the first time Blach will be making a start against his former team. He has faced the Giants in three relief appearances in 2022, giving up four runs (on two homers) with two walks and eight strikeouts in 6 2⁄ 3 innings.

The Giants will start Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.70 ERA), a 22-year-old LHP who was drafted in the third round of the 2020 draft. Harrison made his MLB debut on Aug. 22 and in three starts since has recorded 21 strikeouts and five walks while giving up five homers in 15 1⁄ 3 innings. Fours of those homers came against the Padres on Sept. 2. In the start before that against Cincinnati, Harrison struck out 11 in a three-hit, 6 1/3-inning shutout performance.

The Rockies are still looking for their first National League West series win, but have gone 1-5 against the Giants this season.

Off the field, it’s been a big day for the Rockies as they signed Germán Márquez to a two-year, $20 million deal that will keep him on the team through 2025.

The Rockies also made some roster moves.

The Rockies announced today that they have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Victor Vodnik (#60) from Triple-A Albuquerque and have placed left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber on the 60-day injured list with lower back inflammation.



Colorado has a full 40-man roster. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) September 8, 2023

Finally, Kyle Freeland has also been named the Rockies Roberto Clemente Award Nominee.

For his dedication to the Denver community, especially @SpecOlympicsCO, we're proud to have @KFREE_21 as our 2023 Roberto Clemente Award Nominee.



Vote for Kyle ️ https://t.co/Vah1z6wwXi pic.twitter.com/TC6gO8nxq6 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 8, 2023

First Pitch: 8:15 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

For the visiting Rockies:

Up to the San Francisco Bay for a weekend series with the (baseball) Giants. pic.twitter.com/aRcQSMAyWf — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) September 8, 2023

For the home Giants:

★★★

