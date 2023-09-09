Colorado Rockies game no. 141 thread: Chase Anderson vs. Logan Webb

The Colorado Rockies continue their penultimate road trip of 2023 against the San Francisco Giants this evening. They dropped last night’s contest late after dropping dropping two of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to this. Overall, they are 9-30 against the NL West this season, and have gone 9-25 overall since the August 1 trade deadline. Their .231 winning percentage against the division is the worst in franchise history. They went 7-20 in August, marking the most losses in the month in franchise history. Granted they have played 26 of their last 29 games against teams with winning records, but still. And of their 22 remaining games, 19 are against teams at or above .500. The Rockies need 11 more losses to reach the 100-loss mark, will they make it there?

Chase Anderson (0-4, 5.98 ERA) will make his second start this evening after being reinstated from the 15-day IL (shoulder inflammation) on September 3. In his last start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, Anderson allowed four hits and two walks, hit one batter and struck out three. Both of his runs came on solo homers, and exited the game with Colorado up 3-2. They would ultimately lose 7-5. Anderson has made 11 career starts against San Francisco, and owns a 3-3 record with a 4.77 ERA. He has not allowed more than three runs in his last seven starts against the Giants, and has three quality starts. In his last start against the Giants on June 8 in Colorado, he exited the game after 5 1⁄ 3 innings with three runs allowed on six hits and one walk while striking out seven. The three runs were all scored on two home runs, and Anderson did not ultimately factor into the 6-4 loss.

Anderson will face Giants right-hander Logan Webb (9-12, 3.51 ERA). Webb is in the middle of his fifth season with the Giants after signing a five-year, $90 million extension on April 14. In his last outing, Webb lost his third-straight game, allowing three runs on five hits, one home run and one walk over 6 2⁄ 3 innings against the Chicago Cubs. Webb has made 13 appearances (12 starts) against the Rockies and owns a 7-2 record and 3.50 ERA. In his last outing against the Rox, he threw his first-career complete-game shutout on July 9. He struck out 10 while allowing seven hits and zero walks in the 1-0 victory to close out the first half. Can the Rockies make it four-straight losses for Webb?

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Night 2️⃣ in the Bay. pic.twitter.com/GBN8k2bHQT — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) September 9, 2023