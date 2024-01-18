Every Rockie Ever Podcast: The Super Bullpen

Every Rockie Ever is a show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

Following the 2017 season, Jeff Bridich and the Colorado Rockies decided to spend $106 million on the bullpen, signing Jake McGee, Bryan Shaw, and Wade Davis. Unfortunately for the Rockies, none of the players finished out their contract as ineffectiveness, injury, and other circumstances forced the Rockies to cut ties with each of them. Skyler and Dustin do their best to reflect on the initial hopeful reactions to the signings and lament that none of the deals made the most sense with the money that was offered. McGee had solid years prior to the new contract, Davis led the NL in saves in 2018, and Shaw ate innings. The Super Bullpen was shortlived and one of the biggest blunders by the Rockies in recent memory.

Jake McGee- LHP

Colorado Rockies: 2016-2019

225 Games Played, 195.2 IP

4-11 W-L, 4.78 ERA, 19 SV, 178 SO, 59 BB, 1.370 WHIP, 9.6 H/9, 1.6 HR/9, 8.2 SO/9, 2.7 BB/9#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/0WYa2qkQJl — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) April 6, 2022

Bryan Shaw- RHP

Colorado Rockies: 2018-2019

131 Games Played, 126.2 IP

7-8 W-L, 5.61 ERA, 112 SO, 57 BB, 1.547 WHIP, 9.9 H/9, 1.5 HR/9, 8.0 SO/9, 4.1 BB/9#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/V9JIGyynvG — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) March 30, 2022

Wade Davis- RHP

Colorado Rockies: 2018-2020

124 Games Played, 112.1 IP

4-13 W-L, 6.49 ERA, 123 SO, 58 BB, 1.433 WHIP, 8.3 H/9, 1.4 HR/9, 9.9 SO/9, 4.6 BB/9

60 SV

Led league with 43 SV in 2018 (set single season Rockies record as well) #EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/Af1dSiOhwN — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) March 20, 2022

