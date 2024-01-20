Colorado Rockies Weekend Discussion Thread: January 20-21, 2024

First and foremost, stay warm folks! It’s been another week of snow and cold temperatures all over the place... just another reason to look forward to spring training! Pitchers and catchers officially report on February 15 for the Colorado Rockies.

But back on the home front, Purple Row began counting down our pre-season Top 30 Prospects (PuRPs) for 2024. So far, we’ve seen single-ballot players, multi-ballot players, Honorable Mentions, and No. 30 (Victor Juarez) and No. 29 (Aaron Schunk) revealed. Who do you think will be next?

Coming up next weekend is Rockies Fest 2024! Highlights will include autographs by players and coaches, Q&A sessions, Rockies Family Feud, the garage sale for charity, as well as self-guided tours of the stadium and kids activities. Will you be attending? What are you most excited about?

★★★

Please keep in mind our Purple Row Community Guidelines when you’re commenting. Thanks!