This Week in Purple: #HeltonHOF

It’s been a minute since we’ve done a true “This Week in Purple” roundup, and this week seemed like a good time to bring it back! In case you missed it, Todd Helton was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Tuesday with 79.7% of the vote. Let’s take a look back at everything Purple Row has written on the topic in 2023 — both this past week and prior:

To Read (Rockpiles)

The most important position for the Colorado Rockies in 2024 | Kenneth Weber

On Monday, Kenneth was the only one this week to not write about Helton in the body of his article (he did link to a piece in his link analysis section at the bottom), since we didn’t have the results yet. Instead, he wrote about how second base is the most important position for the Colorado Rockies in 2024. Should they stick with Brendan Rodgers, or perhaps trade him to make way for the up-and-coming Adael Amador?

Will Todd Helton be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024? (We’ll know in a few hours.) | Renee Dechert

On Tuesday, Renee made one last-ditch attempt to make Helton’s case for the Hall. It appears the voters listened!

Todd Helton Is a Legend that will Never Die | Skyler Timmins

On Wednesday, Skyler had the honor of writing his immediate reaction to the news. He recapped the moment that Helton got the call and it was announced to the world, as well as really just what he meant to Rockies fans throughout his 17-year career.

Looking ahead to the Rockies on the 2025 Hall of Fame Ballot | Evan Lang

On Thursday, Evan began looking ahead to the 2025 ballot, which will feature four former Rockies: Ian Desmond, Mark Reynolds, Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos González. Will any of them make the Hall? Or will any of them fall off after their first ballot?

‘Not a rah-rah guy’: Celebrating Toddisms | Joelle Milholm

On Friday, Joelle took a look back at some of Helton’s best quotes from this whirlwind week. He spoke about attitude, loyalty, humility, work ethic and his time as an SEC quarterback at Tennessee. What are some of your favorite “Toddisms” ?

To Read (Other Todd Helton Coverage)

Baseball Hall of Fame: Todd Helton is headed to Cooperstown | Samantha Bradfield, Mac Wilcox & Renee Dechert (Jan. 23, 2024)

Here is Purple Row’s immediate reaction to the news that Todd Helton is a Hall of Famer!

Todd Helton misses Hall of Fame induction by 2.8 percent | Kenneth Weber, Justin Wick & Renee Dechert (Jan. 24, 2023)

And here’s our immediate reaction to him barely missing out last year!

Hall of Fame voters continuing to hold Coors Field against Todd Helton is farcical | Evan Lang (Jan. 26, 2023)

In the immediate aftermath of Todd Helton’s non-election, Evan dove into his career stats and argued why “he played all of his home games at Coors Field!” is not a good enough reason to keep Mr. Rockie out of the Hall.

Jim Leyland and the 1999 Colorado Rockies | Skyler Timmins (Dec. 6, 2023)

Former Rockies manager Jim Leyland was also inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Contemporary Baseball Era Non-Players Committee. Skyler looked back at Leyland’s career, including a brief stint with the Rockies for the 1999 season. He briefly managed fellow inductee Todd Helton, and now both will be enshrined forever on July 21, 2024.

Todd Helton and the “just vibes” Hall of Fame voting process | Renee Dechert (Jan. 2, 2024)

After a tumultuous voting process that had a number of fans thinking Helton might not make it this year because of writers randomly dropping him off ballots — with or without reason — Renee recapped what voters were saying about the Toddfather. Notably, she called out the inconsistencies of voter “criteria.” Luckily, those inconsistencies didn’t matter on Tuesday!

To Read (PuRPs)

Here’s a recap of the PuRPs who have been revealed... more to come soon!

To Listen

Affected by Altitude: Todd Helton is a Hall of Famer

There is no joke in the episode title because at long last Todd Helton has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Helton is the all-time best player of the Colorado Rockies and is now deservedly recognized as one of the best overall baseball players of all time. Evan and Skyler are joined by Dustin Timmins to discuss this momentous occasion!

Weekend Discussion Topics

How did you feel the moment it was revealed that Todd Helton was headed to Cooperstown? Sound off below!

