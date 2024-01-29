Affected by Altitude: HeltonFest 2024

For more information on the future of podcasts here at Purple Row, please click here!

This week Skyler and Evan sit down after some time has passed to discuss how they feel and how Colorado Rockies faithful feel now that Todd Helton is a Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, Rockies Fest has returned to Colorado after a four year hiatus and Evan discusses his experiences there including player meetings, autographs, and panels. It was nice to see fans getting happy and excited for their Rockies after a tough 2023. Finally we round things out with what we learned at Rockies fest—like the TV broadcast situation—and the MLB Top 100 Prospect list.

This episode was recorded on Sunday, January 28th, 2024. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.