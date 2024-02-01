Every Rockie Ever Podcast: Mike Hampton and other free agent SP busts

Every Rockie Ever is a show under the Rocky Mountain Rooftop banner where brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins sit down and talk about every player to suit up for the Colorado Rockies to share memories and the legacy of their careers.

An inability to draw top-tier free agents to the thin air of Coors Field has been a struggle for the Rockies for decades. However, in 2001 the team took a gamble and spent big on a pair of pitchers. Mike Hampton was signed to a 8-year deal while Denny Neagle signed a 5-year deal. Despite the effort to bolster the rotation, both pitchers failed to deliver on their respective contracts. Later in 2015, the team spent $5 million on Kyle Kendrick to eat innings, but it was one the worst pitching seasons in team history. These three pitchers are examples that the Rockies use to justify not spending big on starting pitching, opting for homegrown and bargain-bin talent. Dustin and Skyler try to look back on these signings and why they ended up being busts.

Mike Hampton- LHP

CO Rockies: 2001-2002

62 Games Played (62 starts), 381.2 IP

21-28 W-L, 5.75 ERA, 196 SO, 176 BB, 1.677 WHIP, 10.9 H/9, 1.3 HR/9, 4.6 SO/9, 4.2 BB/9

2 CG, 1 SHO

1x All Star (2001)

2x SS

.315/.329/.552, 109 OPS+

75 G, 152 PA, 45 H, 10 HR, 21 RBI#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/vt8xph3Hvb — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) February 23, 2022

Denny Neagle- LHP

Colorado Rockies: 2001-2003

72 Games Played (65 starts), 370.1 IP

19-23 W-L, 5.57 ERA, 271 SO, 135 BB, 1.469 WHIP, 9.9 H/9, 1.6 HR/9, 6.6 SO/9, 3.3 BB/9

1 CG#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/EtyQDDCYIF — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) May 8, 2022

Kyle Kendrick- RHP

Colorado Rockies: 2015

27 Games Played (27 starts), 142.1 IP

7-13 W-L, 6.32 ERA, 80 SO, 45 BB, 1.525 WHIP, 10.9 H/9, 2.1 HR/9, 5.1 SO/9, 2.8 BB/9#EveryRockieEver pic.twitter.com/59bRPVMNSP — Every Rockie EVER (@EveryRockieEver) February 16, 2022

In 30 years of existence, the Colorado Rockies have seen nearly 700+ players and coaches suit up in purple. From the greats of Todd Helton and Larry Walker to obscure ones like Kent Bottenfield and Tim Christman. Join brothers Skyler and Dustin Timmins as they endeavor to shine a light on Every Rockie Ever.

Every Rockie Ever is part of the Rocky Mountain Rooftop network, a Rockies affiliate of the Fans First Podcast Network.

Twitter: @EveryRockieEver, @RockyMtnRooftop, @FansFirstSN

Our podcast is available in both audio and video format!