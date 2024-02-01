Colorado Rockies announce 26 non-roster invitations to Spring Training

Today, the Colorado Rockies released their list of 26 non-roster invitations to Spring Training. It includes familiar faces, upcoming prospects, and offseason MiLB signings.

LHP

Ty Blach

Carson Palmquist

Joe Rock

RHP

Chance Adams

Matt Carasiti

Jeff Criswell

John Curtiss (New York Mets)

Geoff Hartlieb (Miami Marlins)

Jaden Hill

Karl Kauffmann

Matt Koch

Kyle Wilcox (Atlanta Braves)

Catchers

Braxton Fulford

Willie MacIver

Drew Romo

Infielders

Connor Kaiser

Grant Lavigne

Ryan Ritter

Aaron Schunk

Alan Trejo

Outfielders

Jordan Beck

Benny Montgomery

Bladimir Restituyo

Zac Veen

Utility Players

Coco Montes

Sterlin Thompson

Blach, Kauffmann, Koch, and Trejo are familiar to Rockies fans. Each finished 2023 with the organization.

Of these invitees, 10 completed 2023 in Triple-A Albuquerque: Adams, Carasiti, Criswell, Fulford, Kaiser, MacIver, Montes, Rock, Romo. and Schunk.

Seven finished 2023 with Double-A Hartford: Beck, Lavigne, Palmquist, Restituyo, Ritter, Thompson, and Veen.

Both Hill and Montgomery concluded 2023 with High-A Spokane.

Ten of the Rockies’ Top 30 MLB Pipeline prospects will be in Scottsdale.