Colorado Rockies announce 26 non-roster invitations to Spring Training

The list includes of a mix of prospects and offseason MiLB signings.

By Renee Dechert
Today, the Colorado Rockies released their list of 26 non-roster invitations to Spring Training. It includes familiar faces, upcoming prospects, and offseason MiLB signings.

LHP

  • Ty Blach
  • Carson Palmquist
  • Joe Rock

RHP

  • Chance Adams
  • Matt Carasiti
  • Jeff Criswell
  • John Curtiss (New York Mets)
  • Geoff Hartlieb (Miami Marlins)
  • Jaden Hill
  • Karl Kauffmann
  • Matt Koch
  • Kyle Wilcox (Atlanta Braves)

Catchers

  • Braxton Fulford
  • Willie MacIver
  • Drew Romo

Infielders

  • Connor Kaiser
  • Grant Lavigne
  • Ryan Ritter
  • Aaron Schunk
  • Alan Trejo

Outfielders

  • Jordan Beck
  • Benny Montgomery
  • Bladimir Restituyo
  • Zac Veen

Utility Players

  • Coco Montes
  • Sterlin Thompson

Blach, Kauffmann, Koch, and Trejo are familiar to Rockies fans. Each finished 2023 with the organization.

Of these invitees, 10 completed 2023 in Triple-A Albuquerque: Adams, Carasiti, Criswell, Fulford, Kaiser, MacIver, Montes, Rock, Romo. and Schunk.

Seven finished 2023 with Double-A Hartford: Beck, Lavigne, Palmquist, Restituyo, Ritter, Thompson, and Veen.

Both Hill and Montgomery concluded 2023 with High-A Spokane.

Ten of the Rockies’ Top 30 MLB Pipeline prospects will be in Scottsdale.

