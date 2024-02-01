Colorado Rockies announce 26 non-roster invitations to Spring Training

Today, the Colorado Rockies released their list of 26 non-roster invitations to Spring Training. It includes familiar faces, upcoming prospects, and offseason MiLB signings.
LHP
- Ty Blach
- Carson Palmquist
- Joe Rock
RHP
- Chance Adams
- Matt Carasiti
- Jeff Criswell
- John Curtiss (New York Mets)
- Geoff Hartlieb (Miami Marlins)
- Jaden Hill
- Karl Kauffmann
- Matt Koch
- Kyle Wilcox (Atlanta Braves)
Catchers
- Braxton Fulford
- Willie MacIver
- Drew Romo
Infielders
- Connor Kaiser
- Grant Lavigne
- Ryan Ritter
- Aaron Schunk
- Alan Trejo
Outfielders
- Jordan Beck
- Benny Montgomery
- Bladimir Restituyo
- Zac Veen
Utility Players
- Coco Montes
- Sterlin Thompson
Blach, Kauffmann, Koch, and Trejo are familiar to Rockies fans. Each finished 2023 with the organization.
Of these invitees, 10 completed 2023 in Triple-A Albuquerque: Adams, Carasiti, Criswell, Fulford, Kaiser, MacIver, Montes, Rock, Romo. and Schunk.
Seven finished 2023 with Double-A Hartford: Beck, Lavigne, Palmquist, Restituyo, Ritter, Thompson, and Veen.
Both Hill and Montgomery concluded 2023 with High-A Spokane.
Ten of the Rockies’ Top 30 MLB Pipeline prospects will be in Scottsdale.
