The Super Bowl is history. The days are getting longer. And pitchers and catchers report this week. Yes, it’s time for Spring Training!

I attended my first spring training last year, and I can’t recommend it enough. The prices are reasonable; the players (and Dinger) are accessible; and if you follow prospects, it’s a great place to see them in action. (Seriously, Dinger is, like, a rock star at these things.)

Bud Black is striking a positive tone. As he said at RockiesFest, “There’s been a year of experience for a few of our younger players — Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle, Ezequiel Tovar. I think we’re going to stay healthier — you don’t know, but it’s hard not to. That gives me optimism that a year of experience for our guys, a health bounce back and an improved overall rotation.”

Spring is a time of hope, so with all this in mind, here’s a quick guide to the Colorado Rockies spring training in 2024.

Where do the Rockies play? They share a complex with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. It’s located at 7555 N Pima Rd in Scottsdale. (For a map of other Cactus League stadiums, click here. Why not see the country while you’re there?)

When does the action start? Pitchers and catchers report to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Thursday, February 15 — including recent signees Jalen Beeks, Dakota Hudson, and Cal Quantrill.

The entire team has its first workout on Tuesday, February 20.

What can fans watch? Workouts are open, and they take place from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. Fans can also watch the action in two bullpen areas when pitchers have their throwing sessions. Then, of course, there are game tickets, which you may purchase through Salt River Fields here.

When’s the first Cactus League game? The Rockies will meet — you guessed it — the Arizona Diamondbacks on February 23 at 1:10. (They always open against the D-backs.)

Who are the non-roster invitees? There are 27 players who’ve received invitations:

For a refresher, check our PuRPs voting here.

Can I watch any of these games? Good question! As you know, the Rockies have not yet announced their television broadcast plans, so we don’t know yet though Evan Drellich has reported Rockies games will be broadcast by MLB. However, we do know that some will be broadcast by opposing teams.

Okay, then, can I listen to any of these games? You’re in luck. The KOA broadcast booth will be hopping.

Feb. 23 vs. Diamondbacks, 1:10 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Diamondbacks, 1:10 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Brewers, 1:10 p.m.

Feb. 26 vs. Dodgers, 1:10 p.m.

March 2 vs. Reds, 1:10 p.m.

March 3 at Dodgers, 1:05 p.m.

March 4 vs. Giants, 1:10 p.m.

March 8 at Angels, 1:10 p.m.

March 10 vs. Brewers, 2:10 p.m.

March 12 vs. Royals, 2:10 p.m.

March 19 vs. Guardians, 2:10 p.m.

March 25 at Brewers, 2:10 p.m.

March 26 vs. Brewers, 1:10 p.m.

Is anything else cool happening? There is! For the first time, MLB will be hosting a series of Spring Breakout games designed to highlight the best minor-league talent of each franchise. The Rockies’ top prospects will be meeting those of the D-backs on March 16 in a seven-inning game.

(And just so you know, the Rockies play the Oakland Athletics that afternoon, and a purchase of a ticket to that game also get you into Spring Breakout.)

Last question: Any recommendations on where to eat? You know, I’ve got one: Butters Pancakes & Cafe. The food is excellent — and you might see a player or two while you’re there.

If you’re planning to make the trip to Scottsdale, let us know in the comments.

The Mile-High Four Seamer: Dugan Darnell's Rise to The Show

Colby Morris does a nice analysis of Dugan Darnell’s pitching arsenal though I would add one correction: Serious Rockies fans absolutely know about his “big-league” fastball.

Ryan McMahon wants to be more than "average player" Bill Schmidt said he's been

At the Winter Meetings, Bill Schmidt told Patrick Saunders of Ryan McMahon, “If you look, he’s an average player right now, and I’ve told him that. . . . He’s an above-average defender, which makes him the average player. He can be better. There are a lot of people who believe that.” Saunders followed up by asking Ryan McMahon about Schmidt’s comments as well as his own offseason training.

